Vikings LB Eric Kendricks ejected in fourth quarter of win at Chicago

Dec. 21—CHICAGO — Linebacker Eric Kendricks was ejected in the fourth quarter of the Vikings' 17-9 win Monday night at Soldier Field, and head coach Mike Zimmer wasn't too happy about it.

With Minnesota leading 17-3 and 9:30 left in the game, Kendricks was disqualified after he banged into Justin Fields' helmet when the Bears quarterback slid to give himself up at the Vikings 14.

"I didn't get a good explanation, really," Zimmer said after the game. "They came over late and said they thought he had an elbow to a head. I thought I saw it pretty cleanly, and I thought the quarterback slid and kept his head up, and Eric was going down and kind of raised his head to try to avoid it, and I thought they bumped heads. I didn't think it was anything real (serious)."

The personal foul on Kendricks moved the ball to the 7, but the Bears weren't able to score on that drive. They did get a 19-yard touchdown pass on the final play from Fields to tight end Jesper Horsted.

Horsted, a second-year NFL player, is a former Roseville High School football star who went on to a stellar collegiate career at Princeton.

WONNUM STEPS UP

Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum frustrated Fields throughout the night, and had a career-high three sacks.

"D.J.'s a kid that continues to try to get better each and every week," Zimmer said. "He's very athletic and can do a lot of things, and I think he's starting to come a little bit where he's being a little more freelancing a little bit, and not so robotic. So I think maybe that's helping him."

Wonnum equaled his sack total on Monday for the first 13 games of the season.

"It feels amazing, man," Wonnum said. "I put the work in in the offseason, and each and every week I've gotten better. I got better and better, and tonight was the night to do it. Primetime, there isn't a better time to do it. Three sacks, it was just the beginning. I'm ready to get better and I'm looking forward to next game."

TOUGH ON TEAM

After their 36-28 win over Pittsburgh on Dec. 9, the Vikings didn't play another game for 11 days. That was plenty of time for Zimmer to get on his team.

The Vikings nearly blew a 29-0 lead against the Steelers, and that irked Zimmer.

"I was very, very hard on them this past week," Zimmer said. "Very demanding. ... These guys have a lot of pride, too. We just have to keep grinding on them, keep trying to get them better, keep working on the things that they need to improve on."

Zimmer was asked how hard he was on his team.

"You wouldn't have liked that meeting," he said to reporters. "You might have liked it, but they didn't like it very much."

BRIEFLY

With Alexander Mattison out while on the COVID-19 reserve list,, rookie Kene Nwangwu took over as the backup running back behind Dalvin Cook. He had three carries for 33 yards, including runs of 19 and 11 yards. ... With wide receiver Dede Westbrook also on the COVID list, receiver K.J. Osborn took over as the punt returner and brought back three for 16 yards.