Vikings LB Cameron Smith announces his retirement

Jack White
·1 min read
In this article:
Cameron Smith, a Vikings linebacker who missed all of the 2020 season after having open heart surgery, has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Smith didn’t realize he had a congenital heart condition until he tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Instagram in the offseason of 2020.

This year, he returned to the team and vied for a spot on the linebacker depth chart. Barring anything unexpected, his final game will end up being the preseason opener against the Broncos. Smith had to leave that game in the second quarter, after suffering a concussion.

“After careful consideration and thorough discussion with my friends and family, I have made the difficult decision to retire from the NFL,” Smith said in a statement, via the Vikings. “I know this transition isn’t going to be easy, but I am excited to tackle the next chapter of my life with the same passion and pursuit that I did football.”

The Vikings took Smith in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft. He appeared in five regular season games in 2019.

