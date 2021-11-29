Vikings LB Anthony Barr questionable to return, RB Dalvin Cook carted off in 49ers game

The Vikings’ already depleted defense took more injury setbacks on Sunday.

Minnesota LB Anthony Barr went down with an injury.

Barr is the player who wears the green dot for Minnesota, which means he receives the defensive play calls from the sideline. He doesn’t always light up the stat sheet, but he serves an important role.

Vikings LB Nick Vigil has taken green-dot duties in the absence of Barr. Vigil — and other linebackers such as Eric Kendricks and Blake Lynch — will have to step up now that Barr is potentially gone.

In addition to Barr, Vikings RB Dalvin Cook also went down with an injury. Cook was carted off the field as players gathered around him. Update: news has come out that Cook suffered a shoulder injury and will not return.

At the time this article was published, the Vikings trailed the 49ers 34-26. Both teams were 5-5 heading into the Week 12 matchup.