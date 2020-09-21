Will Vikings LB Anthony Barr play in Week 3?

The Vikings not only lost Sunday’s game to the Colts, but they also lost linebacker Anthony Barr and third-string running back Mike Boone to injury.

Barr left the game with a shoulder injury and Boone left with a concussion.

With all due respect to Boone, who is a very good backup running back, the main concern for the Vikings is Barr.

Barr hasn’t been great through two weeks (Barr has a Pro Football Focus grade of 48.2 in 2020, the worst mark of his career), but he’s a familiar face on a rather unfamiliar (and unsuccessful) defense.

Having Barr would be big for trying to stop Derrick Henry in Week 3 when the Vikings host the Titans. Then again, it’s not like having Barr has really helped a Vikings’ run defense that has allowed more than 150 rushing yards in two straight weeks.

We’ll know more about Barr’s status after Wednesday’s practice. If Barr isn’t able to go, we’ll see more of Oregon rookie Troy Dye.

The Vikings are also without defensive end Danielle Hunter (neck) for at least one more week.