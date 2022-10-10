The Vikings last 2 3-0 NFC North starts ended in division titles

While it hasn’t been the prettiest start for the Minnesota Vikings this season, the record is not reflective of that whatsoever as they sit at 4-1 on the season.

Despite the bumps in the road, the Vikings have found different ways to win each week. This past week was no different where quarterback Kirk Cousins set records for consecutive completions both in totality (18) and to start a game (17).

Leaving the game on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, the Vikings have done something that they haven’t accomplished since 2015: started 3-0 in the NFC North.

Both in 2015 and the time before that the Vikings accomplished the feat in 2009, the Vikings ended up winning the NFC North. They also finished 1-2 in the playoffs with some unfortunate circumstances resulting in their losses.

The interesting part of this for the Vikings? This is the first time in franchise history that a first-time head coach in Kevin O’Connell has started out with a 3-0 record in the division

Things are looking good for the Vikings as they look to improve to 5-1 in Miami on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire