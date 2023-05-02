Vikings give large guarantees to UDFA EDGE Andre Carter II

When you call a UDFA to bring them into the fold, you sometimes need to entice them with a large signing bonus and guaranteed money. The Minnesota Vikings did so with one from their undrafted free agent class.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Vikings guaranteed $300k in salary and a $40k signing bonus to Army edge rusher Andre Carter II, which is one of the biggest commitments ever to an undrafted free agent.

The massive commitment to Carter II says a couple of things. He was both in massive demand after the draft and the Vikings believe he will make the active roster.

There is a long way to go for Carter II, mainly due to his frame. Playing football at Westpoint is tough because you are training for both football and military service. Not a great thing when it comes to strength at the point of attack, something that is necessary when setting the edge.

What Carter II does have is elite movement skills for someone his size. His 10-yard split is good, but elite scores in the three-cone and short shuttle is even better. If they can get his body right and improve his core strength, maybe the Vikings have something down the line.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire