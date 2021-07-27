Vikings land three players in top sack leaders list from 1960 through 1981

It’s been well known that the Vikings have deployed some of the best pass rushers in NFL history.

It was hard for younger generations to grasp just how good the defensive linemen of old were, especially players who were getting to the quarterback before 1982. That year was when sacks started being officially recorded.

Pro Football Reference is trying to change that, putting sack numbers from 1960 through 1981 on their website.

That helped contextualize how good some of the old defensive lines used to be, such as the “Purple People Eaters,” the legendary defensive line unit on the Vikings.

Here are updated sack numbers for a few former Vikings players, followed by their rank from 1960 through 1981:

Alan Page

Unknown date; Chicago, IL; Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle #88 Alan Page (88) in action against Chicago Bears quarterback Bobby Douglas (10). Page played in 238 games and 4 Super Bowls covering his 15-year Hall of Fame career. Page was the defensive player of the year twice, in 1971 and 1973. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

1960 through 1981 sack total: 148.5 Rank: Second

Carl Eller

Carl Eller was a fearsome force for the Minnesota Vikings in the 1970s. Photo: Detroit Free Press

1960 through 1981 sack total: 133.5 Rank: Third

Jim Marshall

Jan 11, 1970; New Orleans, USA; FILE PHOTO; Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jim Marshall (70) on the sideline against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl IV at Tulane Stadium. The Chiefs defeated the Vikings 24-7. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

1960 through 1981 sack total: 133.5 Rank: Fifth

