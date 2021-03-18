Vikings land Patrick Peterson

Mike Florio
·1 min read
The Vikings had issues at cornerback last year. They’ve responded by landing one of the best cornerbacks in free agency.

Per a source with knowledge of the deal, the Vikings have signed Patrick Peterson to a one-year deal.

Others are reporting it’s a $10 million deal. (I’ve got a feeling it’s “up to” $10 million; we’ll see what the official numbers say.)

Peterson, a top-10 pick in 2011, spent 10 years in Arizona. He instantly makes Minnesota’s cornerback depth chart better. Time will tell whether that’s enough to propel the Vikings back to the postseason.

Vikings land Patrick Peterson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

