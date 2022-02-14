Vikings land Jerrod Johnson as an offensive assistant

The Minnesota Vikings continue to add to their rebuilding coaching staff with the latest addition being former Indianapolis Colts offensive quality control coach Jerrod Johnson, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Johnson spent the previous three seasons working with the Colts, but he has opted to leave for the opportunity in Minnesota, which has him working with the quarterback/passing game in some capacity.

So he’ll be tied at the hip with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in an effort to help the passing offense ascend to new heights in 2022.

Johnson started on his journey in coaching after wrapping up his playing career with the Dallas Cowboys in 2016. He cut his teeth in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship and earned his first job as an assistant on the staff for the San Francisco 49ers.

That 49ers connection runs deep for soon-to-be hired Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Johnson’s name can officially be added to the growing list of former San Francisco coaches and front office workers that are suddenly Minnesota-bound.

