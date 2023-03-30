Vikings land aggressive Big Ten cornerback in Fox Sports mock draft

The Minnesota Vikings have three NFL caliber corners on the roster in Byron Murphy Jr., Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans. Getting a cornerback in the first round is an idea that has a lot of merit.

Jason McIntyre of Fox Sports has the Vikings going that direction by taking Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. at 23rd overall.

The Vikings lost Patrick Peterson in free agency, and now their starters at CB will be Andrew Booth (limited to 105 snaps in his rookie year) and Akayleb Evans. They picked up Byron Murphy to play in the slot.

Having only three cornerbacks on the roster makes the need rather dire. Due to it being a weak-link system, you don’t need to have a star at the position. What you need is quality players that can be successfulin coverage and not a disaster.

Porter Jr. is taylor-made for Brian Flores’ system. He thrives in press coverage and plays physically just like his dad did with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

