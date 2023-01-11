Vikings Kirk Cousins is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

In Week 15, the Minnesota Vikings completed the largest comeback in NFL history against the Indianapolis Colts. Trailing 33-0 at halftime, the Vikings fought their way back to win 39-36 in overtime for the largest comeback in NFL history.

There were many players who contributed to the comeback, but none were more important than Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. He struggled in the first half, finishing 6-of-12 for 43 yards and an interception that was returned for a touchdown. Cousins would finish the game 34-of-54 for a career-high 460 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Performances like these typically gain attention from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, especially when records are broken. Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson set the record for most rushing yards in a single game with 296 in 2007, and the NFL honored him by hanging his jersey in Canton later that season. Now, the NFL is doing the same for Cousins.

It was announced on Instagram on Tuesday that the NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame framed Cousins’ jersey to not only recognize his performance but to honor the largest comeback in NFL history. Cousins’ jersey now hangs in Canton along with countless other players and records and will remain there until that record is broken.

🗣️ New to the Pro Football Hall of Fame The jersey that @KirkCousins8 was wearing in Week 15, when he helped lead the @Vikings to the largest comeback in NFL history, by winning 39-36 after trailing 33-0 at halftime. 📹 @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/3fjWbzbCpU — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 10, 2023

