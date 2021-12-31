Vikings’ Kirk Cousins goes to COVID list; what it means for Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles need a few things to go their way on Sunday to clinch a playoff berth in Week 17.

One of those outcomes just got a little easier.

Because Vikings starting quarterback Kirk Cousins has landed on their Reserve/COVID-19 list, which means he won’t be able to face the Packers at Lambeau on Sunday Night Football.

With Cousins, the Vikings (7-8) were clear underdogs in this game. Without him, they’ll have to rely on backup Sean Mannion, who is coming back from the COVID list, in a must-win game against the NFC’s top team.

The Eagles can clinch a playoff berth if the following things happen on Sunday:

1. Eagles beat Washington

2. Vikings lose to Packers

3. Saints lose to Panthers or 49ers beat Texans

The Eagles have to take care of business first. They kickoff against Washington at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Saints-Panthers and Texans-49ers games are in the late afternoon. And that Vikings-Packers matchup is on Sunday Night Football.

So there’s a good chance that the Eagles and their fans will be watching on Sunday night with a chance to get into the playoffs before Week 18.

As a reminder, here’s a look at NFC standings entering Week 17:

1. *#Packers (12-3, 1st NFC North)

2. *#Cowboys (11-4, 1st NFC East)

3. #Rams (11-4, 1st NFC West)

4. *#Buccaneers (11-4, 1st NFC South)

5. #Cardinals (10-5, 2nd NFC West)

6. 49ers (8-7, 3rd NFC West)

7. Eagles (8-7, 2nd NFC East)

———

8. Vikings (7-8, 2nd NFC North)

9. Falcons (7-8, 2nd NFC South)

10. Saints (7-8, 3rd NFC South)

11. Washington (6-9, 3rd NFC East)

* - Clinched division; # - clinched playoff

