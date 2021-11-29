Vikings' Kirk Cousins explains bizarre offensive miscue vs. 49ers

Cousins explains bizarre miscue lining up behind guard vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There were a few moments that Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins would like to forget from Sunday's loss to the 49ers.

The first was a costly interception that resulted in 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair returning the pick all the way to the Vikings 2-yard line.

The second was when Cousins accidentally lined up behind his guard on a crucial fourth-down play in the fourth quarter.

Kirk Cousins lined up under the guard 💀 pic.twitter.com/oAEq01DdVx — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 29, 2021

#49ers Nick Bosa on if he saw Kirk Cousins behind guard near the goal line on fourth down:



"I knew something was off there. Whenever he goes out the hashes, something is off. They definitely had a plan to do trick stuff. I was pointing. I don’t know if that helped anything.” — Cam Inman (@CamInman) November 29, 2021

"We just didn't get lined up properly, and the play clock was winding down," Cousins explained to reporters postgame.

"I was just moving, trying to get everybody settled up and i got under the wrong guy."

You could say that again.

After lining up behind the wrong offensive lineman, Cousins' 4th-and-goal pass to wide receiver Justin Jefferson was incomplete, resulting in a turnover on downs that allowed the 49ers to take over possession and drain over seven minutes off the clock.

The 49ers held on to win their third-straight game, beating the Vikings 34-26 on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.