Vikings kicker Greg Joseph signing restricted free agent tender

Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph is officially signing his one-year restricted free agent tender, which paves the way for a return in purple in 2022.

Joseph’s agent, Brett Tessler confirmed the news in a social media post on Monday.

“My client Greg Joseph is signing his 1-year restricted free agent tender and looks forward to kicking with the Minnesota Vikings again in 2022. Led the League in touchback percentage last season and was 6th in field goals made,” Tessler posted.

List