Steelers favorites for the 1st time all season versus the Colts
For the first time this season the Steelers are not underdogs.
The AFC is a crowded mess with seven weeks left.
Kyle Shanahan has high praise for Jimmy Garoppolo after 4 TD game. #49ers (via @nicholasmcgee24)
Video: Brisk, sunny Monday in New Hampshire
UNC football wide receiver Antoine Green is back at practice this week after missing last week with an upper-body injury.
The Vikings already know they won’t have left tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion) for Thursday’s game. Darrisaw was diagnosed with his second concussion in two weeks. Blake Brandel replaced him. The Vikings did not practice Monday, but since they play on Thanksgiving Day, they had to release an estimated practice report. Cornerback Akayleb Evans, who was [more]
Matthew Stafford's season is up in the air as the Rams evaluate the quarterback's second concussion in three weeks. A game at Kansas City looms.
The Houston Texans are virtually where they were a season ago. However, the team appears to have bigger problems than the 2021 incarnation.
Bears S Jaquan Brisker demanded accountability from NFL officials as Justin Fields continues to take hits that aren't flagged.
Broncos RB Chase Edmonds is set to miss 'multiple weeks' with a high ankle sprain.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reportedly rubbed some of his teammates the wrong way with how he handled himself after a brutal showing in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
The Bengals' Joe Burrow had 275 passing yards through three quarters during Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
The Raiders defeated Broncos 22-16 in overtime.
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings after beating the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
Bill Belichick made sure to put things in perspective for the Patriots after their dramatic win over the Jets on Sunday.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky blasted Jets quarterback Zach Wilson for his awful performance against the Patriots on Sunday and his lack of accountability after the loss.
A veteran running back, Gordon could land with a contender seeking depth.
Marcus Jones' last-second punt return helped the Patriots earn a victory over the Jets that we haven't seen in the NFL in at least four decades.
The 49ers looked like a Super Bowl contender on Monday night.