Vikings DE Kenny Willekes to miss second straight game

Despite being activated off the COVID-19/Reserve list, Kenny Willekes will miss his second consecutive game, according to a report.

As reported by Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, Willekes reverted to the practice squad and will not be called up for the Week 11 game against the Packers.

It seemed likely that Willekes would be called up for the game. The edge rusher performed well against the Ravens and Cowboys in previous weeks.

Instead, Minnesota activated S Myles Dorn via COVID-19 replacement. The Vikings did that in the wake of S Josh Metellus going on the COVID-19/Reserve list. Minnesota currently has three players — on either the active roster or practice squad — who reside on the aforementioned list.

The Vikings will need to find a pass rush in the absence of Danielle Hunter. Hunter went down with a season-ending pec injury earlier in the year. D.J. Wonnum and Everson Griffen will have to step up on Sunday — without the help of Willekes.