Vikings take Kansas State EDGE in latest CBS Sports mock draft

The Minnesota Vikings’ offseason is going to be a fascinating one, especially when it comes to how they attack the defense. They need a lot of work on all three levels of the unit but how they do that is still up in the air.

The latest mock draft from CBS Sports os a combined mock draft with their draft analysts and they have the Vikings attacking the defense by selecting Kansas State edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah. Here is what they had to say about the talented edge rusher.

“Trapasso admitted that there was a lot of pressure being the mock Vikings general manager given Spielman’s past. Trapasso ended up going with Felix Anudike-Uzomah, and Spielman’s liked what he’s seen from the Kansas State edge rusher. “I do like this kid a lot. I thought he played hard. I went down and watched him; I wanted to see him against [Tyler] Steen, the Alabama left tackle. … When you put him outside the tackle, he can utilize his speed and his athletic skillset. And the kid plays hard. He was fun to watch because his motor was nonstop, so I’m not going to bash this pick because I like this player.”

Anudike-Uzoman is an explosive player that could make a real impact for the Vikings from the start. Is he the right edge rusher? That’s a question for another day, but he is certainly worthy of consideration in the first round.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire