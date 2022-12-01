Vikings’ Justin Jefferson named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November

Former LSU and current Minnesota Vikings standout receiver Justin Jefferson continues to stake his claim as the top wide receiver in football.

After a monstrous month of November in which Jefferson totaled 480 yards and three touchdowns on 29 catches, he’s been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month.

Jefferson eclipsed the 100-yard mark in all three of Minnesota’s victories in that stretch, and he also scored a touchdown in each of them. His best game in the stretch came in the win over the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 13 in which he totaled 10 catches for 193 yards — a career-high — and a touchdown.

As a member of the 9-2 Vikings, who lead the way in the NFC North by a wide margin, Jefferson should see playoff action for the first time in his career in 2022.

