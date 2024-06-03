Vikings make Justin Jefferson highest paid non-quarterback in league history

After months of speculation and trade rumors, the Minnesota Vikings have signed Justin Jefferson, their franchise centerpiece, to a hefty extension.

The rumor speculated by many was that the team wanted to sign Jefferson to a contract-altering deal, and they did just that. The deal is for four years, $140 million, with $89 million of it being guaranteed. This deal makes Jefferson the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history as he edges out San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa for the new record.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media was the first to report the deal.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that many teams checked in on Jefferson’s availability in trade talks, but Kwesi Adofo-Mensah never gave them serious thought. They recognized the importance of keeping their franchise star and best offensive weapon around for a rookie quarterback.

Now, one J.J., Justin Jefferson, gets to establish a connection with the newest J.J. on the team, J.J. McCarthy.

The team has also made the signing official by announcing it on social media and the man himself has posted a message to Vikings fans expressing his excitement for staying in Minnesota.

Something that once was a dream is now my reality. There are so many people that I can sit here and thank but you all know who you are that helped me along the way. But we ain’t stopping here…. There’s more to be done… SKOL!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/q2Q6YUPAWH — JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) June 3, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire