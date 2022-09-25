Vikings Justin Jefferson checks in with diamond-encrusted gloves
Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings wasn’t about to let a college wide receiver upstage an NFL star.
A day after Marvin Harrison Jr. showed up for Ohio State’s romp over Wisconsin in an Apple Watch and Louis Vuitton cleats, the Vikings star wideout proved he is a gem.
Check out these gloves, you know the ones that feature diamonds in them as the Vikings got ready to play the Detroit Lions.
.@JJettas2 rocking diamonds on his gloves. 🥶 (via leokhusro/IG)
📺: #DETvsMIN — 1pm ET on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/SIf6kby4hS pic.twitter.com/rely9CbXIj
— NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2022