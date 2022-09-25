Vikings Justin Jefferson checks in with diamond-encrusted gloves

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings wasn’t about to let a college wide receiver upstage an NFL star.

A day after Marvin Harrison Jr. showed up for Ohio State’s romp over Wisconsin in an Apple Watch and Louis Vuitton cleats, the Vikings star wideout proved he is a gem.

Check out these gloves, you know the ones that feature diamonds in them as the Vikings got ready to play the Detroit Lions.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

