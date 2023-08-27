Vikings just wrapped up the preseason. Whose stock is up? And whose stock is down?

It’s pretty clear how Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell looks at the preseason. Though he sees some value in exhibition games, O’Connell would rather eat his hat than play his starters in a game that doesn’t count.

That was on display when the Vikings hosted the Arizona Cardinals in the preseason finale Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings had more than 40 players on the sideline without pads, including starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, receiver Justin Jefferson, pass rusher Danielle Hunter and safety Harrison Smith, among so many others.

The lack of star power throughout the preseason games did give some young players on the roster a chance to shine.

Here’s a look at whose stock is up and whose stock is down ahead of cutdown day this week.

Up

Jaren Hall (quarterback): Though he’s buried behind Cousins and backup Nick Mullens on the depth chart, Hall still seems to have the inside track at making the 53-man roster. Asked about the rookie quarterback last week, O’Connell talked openly about wanting to keep Hall around for the regular season. He doubled down over the weekend after watching Hall play every offensive snap for the Vikings in the preseason finale, an 18-17 loss to the Cardinals that wrapped up a second straight 0-3 preseason. There’s still a lot of room to grow for Hall as he learns the intricacies of playing the position at the highest level. Nonetheless, the Vikings are clearly invested in his development at this point.

Ivan Pace Jr. (linebacker): It’s not often a player raises his stock by not playing. But Pace managed to do that over the weekend as he watched from the sideline during the preseason finale. The limited playing time was a positive in this case as the Vikings were making sure Pace stayed healthy in advance of the regular season. He had a very good training camp after signing as an undrafted free agent and could end up starting over fellow linebacker Brian Asamoah, depending on how the next week plays out.

Jay Ward (safety): After starting training camp as more of an afterthought, Ward has significantly raised his profile over the past couple of weeks. He made a number of plays in joint practices with the Cardinals last week, including an interception in team drills, and parlayed that into an impressive performance in the preseason finale. The highlight for Ward came when he destroyed Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune for a strip sack. He also almost intercepted a ball and made a couple of nice plays on specials teams. All of that might have been enough for Ward to secure himself a spot on the 53-man roster.

Down

Kene Nwangwu (running back): There have been no signs of Nwangwu since early in training camp. He sat out the past few weeks with an undisclosed injury, and while the Vikings probably wouldn’t cut Nwangwu given his prowess as a kick returner, they might be at least thinking about it. You can’t make the club in a tub, right? Even if Nwangwu still has a spot on the 53-man roster, it would benefit him to start practicing soon. He runs the risk of becoming expendable if he continues to miss time.

Oli Udoh (offensive tackle): It was a pretty rough preseason for Udoh in the trenches. He struggled to keep up with the Tennessee Titans, then he had to play against the Cardinals, even though pretty much everyone of importance was in bubble wrap. As of right now, Udoh is still the swing tackle on the offensive line, the next man up if left tackle Christian Darrisaw or right tackle Brian O’Neill goes down. That might not be a good thing if Udoh continues to struggle in pass protection.

Lewis Cine (safety): This is a tough one because Cine went to hell and back to return to the field after suffering a compound fracture in his left leg in a game last year as a rookie. He got back on the field in the spring after hours of hard work throughout the recovery process, then proclaimed to be 100 percent leading into training camp this summer. Unfortunately for Cine, he doesn’t appear to be in the rotation that features fellow safeties Harrison Smith, Cam Bynum and Josh Metellus. To make matters worse, Cine suffered a minor injury last week and couldn’t play in the preseason finale.

