Vikings need just three innings to down Owls

Apr. 15—Box Score

At Mary M. Knight

VIKINGS 21, OWLS 0

Mossyrock (10)92 — 21

Mary M. Knight 000 — 0

MOS Pitching — Kolb 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K; Kost 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K; Mitchell 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K Highlights — H. Isom 4-4, 2 RBI, 3 R; A. Isom 2-2, 2 RBI, R; Kolb 2-2, RBI, 2 R; After 1-1, 2 RBI, R; Hernandez 2-3, RBI

The Mossyrock baseball team made quick work of Mary M. Knight on Monday, as the Vikings topped the Owls 21-0 in three.

The Vikings (5-3, 3-0 1A CVL) scored 10 in the first and added nine more in the second to take a 19-0 lead, and a pair in the third put them above 20.

Hunter Isom went 4 for 4 at the plate with a pair of RBIs, and Austin Isom also drove in two while going 2 for 2. Easton Kolb also went 2 for 2 and brought home a run, as did Jorge Hernandez, who went 2 for 3. Mason Atter went 1 for 1 and brought home two.

Kolb, Van Kost, and Kevin Mitchell each threw an inning on the mound, and they combined to strike out eight and allow just one baserunner.

Mossyrock returns home on Wednesday, when they'll host Pe Ell-Willapa Valley.