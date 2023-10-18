Vikings' Jordan Hicks earns NFC defensive player of the week after stomping Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL announced Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks earned the NFC defensive player of the week award from Week 6.

That award didn't come without stomping all over the Bears, which Hicks did successfully.

Hicks earned 10 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery touchdown against the Bears last Sunday. He is the first player since Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher in 2011 to record 10+ tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery touchdown in a single game.

This honor is Hicks' second career player of the week. He's the ninth linebacker to earn that honor.

The Bears were trampled by the Vikings, losing 19-13 at Soldier Field. They moved to 1-5 on the season. The Bears attempt to right the ship (again) on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

