Vikings’ Jefferson exits practice with shoulder injury

Receiver Justin Jefferson exited Friday's practice with a left shoulder injury and did not return.

Jefferson was brought to the ground by cornerback Bashaud Breeland while fielding his third consecutive target from quarterback Kirk Cousins during a late-game situational drill. He immediately grabbed his left shoulder in pain as the Vikings' athletic training staff gathered around him.

Jefferson walked off on his own, clenching his left fist and not raising his arm. It's reportedly an AC joint sprain, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, which can require over a month recovery depending on the severity. Former Vikings receiver Cordarrelle Patterson suffered the injury on July 29, 2016, and returned by the team's Aug. 18 exhibition that preseason.

Receivers K.J. Osborn, Chad Beebe and Ihmir Smith-Marsette got more work with the first-team offense after Jefferson left practice. The Vikings have already lost receiver Olabisi Johnson to a torn ACL earlier in camp, thinning depth at a position where multiple jobs are up for grabs.

"There's a lot of competition at receiver," said head coach Mike Zimmer, who spoke to reporters only before Friday's practice.

Cameron Smith, who underwent open-heart surgery in 2020 to repair a bicuspid aortic valve, also exited practice early. The third-year linebacker walked over to trainers about 45 minutes into practice.

Head athletic trainer Eric Sugarman placed a cooling towel on Smith's neck as they monitored his pulse. Smith then went inside TCO Performance Center and did not return. It was one of the warmest afternoons of camp as temperatures reached 85 degrees on the sun-soaked fields.

Barr the lone absent player

Every player except one – linebacker Anthony Barr – suited up for Friday's practice and participated in some capacity. Barr was a full participant on Thursday after being given Wednesday off as a "vet day" to rest, according to co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer. Unlike Wednesday, Barr was not seen on the practice field at all on Friday afternoon.

Story continues

"We've had a couple days here that I've taken a little bit of plays off for some of the players," Mike Zimmer said. "We're doing that a little bit."

Safety Harrison Smith and cornerback Patrick Peterson were among the veterans ceding team reps Friday to younger players like rookie safety Camryn Bynum and cornerback Cameron Dantzler.

Injured players that remain limited include tackle Christian Darrisaw (groin), receiver Dede Westbrook (knee), and defensive end Hercules Mata'afa (undisclosed).

Quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko was not at Friday's practice because he was with his wife, Natalie, who was in labor with their family's first child, according to the team. Coordinator Klint Kubiak, previously the quarterbacks coach, handled some work with the passers.