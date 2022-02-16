Vikings interviewing Thomas Brown for offensive coordinator job

Jordy McElroy
·1 min read
Los Angeles Rams running backs coach and assistant head coach Thomas Brown is expected to interview for the vacant offensive coordinator position with the Minnesota Vikings.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the news on Tuesday night.

Brown, a former sixth-round draft pick for the Atlanta Falcons, has risen through the coaching ranks since his days training strength and condition at the University of Georgia. He latched on as a running backs coach for the Rams in 2020 before being promoted as an assistant head coach in their 2021 Super Bowl season.

The 35-year-old coach obviously has a clear connection with incoming Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, who is expected to be introduced on Thursday.

There was talk of Wes Phillips, son of former longtime NFL coach Wade Phillips, potentially joining the team as an offensive coordinator, but his role, if there is one, hasn’t been confirmed yet.

But as of right now, considering the timing of this interview, this could be Brown’s job to lose.

