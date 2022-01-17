The Vikings continue to make their way through the searches for their new head coach and General Manager.

The team announced that they completed an interview with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on Sunday. With the Packers on a bye this week, Hackett also spoke with the Bears and Broncos about their openings in recent days.

Minnesota requested interviews with several other assistants whose teams were playing on Wild Card weekend. Those coaches will now be eligible to interview with the team.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team will also interview Eagles vice president of football operations Catherine Raîche for their G.M. opening on Monday. They interviewed Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort on Sunday.

Vikings interviewed Nathaniel Hackett, interviewing Catherine Raîche Monday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk