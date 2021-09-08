Vikings injury report: Three players limited

Minnesota has dealt with its share of injuries in the offseason.

Players like TE Irv Smith Jr. and WR Bisi Johnson have suffered serious injures that have derailed their 2021 seasons. Wide receivers Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson have both been banged up.

Minnesota received some relatively good injury news this week, though: no players on the active roster were held out from practice entirely, and only three were limited.

Here is the Wednesday injury report:

LB Anthony Barr

Status: Limited (knee)

TE Tyler Conklin

Status: Limited (hamstring)

LT Christian Darrisaw

Status: Limited (groin)

S Josh Metellus

Status: Full (ankle)

RB Alexander Mattison

Status: Full (ribs)

WR Dede Westbrook

Status: Full (knee)

