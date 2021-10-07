Vikings injury report: Three DNP

Minnesota had some good news and bad news on the Wednesday injury report.

The good news was that the Vikings had Anthony Barr practicing in a “full” capacity. The bad news is that Minnesota RB Dalvin Cook earned a “DNP” designation, due to an ankle injury.

The Vikings’ Thursday injury report looked a little better. Here is the full injury report:

LB Anthony Barr

Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) drops into coverage against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Status: Full

CB Kris Boyd

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Kris Boyd (29) breaks up a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Status: Full

CB Bashaud Breeland

Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) is defended by Minnesota Vikings defensive back Bashaud Breeland (21) during the second quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Full

S Camryn Bynum

Aug 14, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler (1) runs the ball as Minnesota Vikings cornerback Camryn Bynum (43) defends during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Full

RB Dalvin Cook

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in Minneapolis. Cleveland won 14-7. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Status: DNP (ankle)

K Greg Joseph

Story continues

Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph (1) kicks a point after with a hold from punter Jordan Berry (3) in the second quarter of the NFL Week One game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Bengals led 14-7 at halftime.

Status: Full

LB Eric Kendricks

Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) walks to the sideline after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Status: Full

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (15) returns a kickoff during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Status: DNP (toe)

G Oli Udoh

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Oli Udoh (74) prepares to run onto the field prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Status: Full

LB Nick Vigil

Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Nick Vigil (59) reacts after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (np) in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Full (ankle)

WR Dede Westbrook

Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) tackles Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Dede Westbrook (12) in overtime at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Full (quad)

DT Michael Pierce

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce (58) celebrates a sack of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) (not pictured) in overtime during an NFL Week 1 football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won, 27-24.

Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 12

Status: DNP (elbow)

1

1