Vikings injury report: Garrett Bradbury practices in full

The good news with the Minnesota Vikings injury report continues to improve. For the first time since he suffered his back injury, center Garrett Bradbury was a full participant in practice.

With the Vikings’ recent struggles on the offensive line without Bradbury, this is a massive development.

Along with Bradbury, linebacker Brian Asamoah was also upgraded to a full participant in practice with a knee injury.

Safety Harrison Smith (knee) and defensive end James Lynch (shoulder) maintained the status quo by staying limited and full in practice, respectively.

Cornerback Cameroun Dantzler was still out of practice with both his ankle injury and the personal matter that he is dealing with.

Friday’s injury report will tell us more about their status for Sunday.

