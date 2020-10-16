Vikings injury report: Four out, one doubtful

If the Vikings want to get a win on Sunday, the team will have to do so without their top running back.

Dalvin Cook, the NFL’s leading rusher, has been ruled out for the Week 6 game against the Falcons. Cook suffered a groin injury in the Week 5 loss to the Seahawks. He was ruled questionable to return for that game. He ended up coming back, playing one snap before leaving.

Cook is a huge loss, but the Vikings have some of the best running back depth in the NFL with Alexander Mattison and Mike Boone.

Cook isn’t the only offensive starter who will not play in the Atlanta game. Guard Dru Samia is also out. Samia has struggled as the starting right guard, but I’m not so sure his replacement is going to be any better right now.

Cornerback Kris Boyd, who plays on special teams as well, is also ruled out.

The final player ruled out is K.J. Osborn, the team’s return man. Cornerback Holton Hill is listed as doubtful for the game.