Vikings injury report: Danielle Hunter added

Injuries have not been kind to the Minnesota Vikings over the last few weeks and, while it appeared that things were getting easier for the Purple and Gold, they just got a bit worse.

Outside linebacker Danielle Hunter was added to the injury report with a neck injury. He missed the entire 2020 season after having neck surgery that was initially described to the media as a tweak. Hopefully, this is minimal as he did practice but in a limited capacity.

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler still did not practice, but we did see both linebacker Jordan Hicks and nose tackle Harrison Phillips join practice in a limited capacity after missing on Tuesday and safety Harrison Smith looks to be close to ready for Saturday as he improved to a full participant.

Wide receiver Adam Thielen isn’t anything to worry about as it’s just veteran rest for him but center Garrett Bradbury was limited still with his back injury. The offensive line could really use him on Saturday, as Austin Schlottmann did not play well at all.

