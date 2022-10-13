Vikings injury report adds D.J. Wonnum: two others improve status

The Minnesota Vikings concluded their second-consecutive day of practice indoors on Thursday due to the cold weather in the Twin Cities and have released an updated injury report that had a few changes on it.

The biggest change of them all was seeing edge rusher D.J. Wonnum added with an illness. He did not practice on the day and his current status is in doubt moving forward.

It was great to see rookie cornerback Akalyeb Evans be upgraded to a full participant in practice. He is currently in the concussion protocol and that makes it more likely that he will suit up on Sunday.

We also saw edge rusher Za’Darius Smith be upgraded to a full participant. It shouldn’t be much of a surprise that they are taking it easy on him during practice as he has played the last two weeks since suffering the injury at the end of the game against the Detroit Lions in week three.

Wide receiver Jalen Nailor was still a full participant and running back Alexander Mattison was still limited putting his status for Sunday’s game very much in doubt.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire