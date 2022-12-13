Vikings injury report has 4 miss practice, Harrison Smith limited

The Minnesota Vikings have a short week with a Saturday afternoon game against the Indianapolis Colts so they had an extended walkthru today instead of a full on practice. With the modified schedule, they kept four starters out, including three defenders that played in Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions.

Cameron Dantzler (illness), Harrison Phillips (back) and Jordan Hicks (ankle) all didn’t practice on Tuesday. Harrison Smith (neck) and James Lynch (ankle) both did practice in a limited capacity. Smith missed Sunday’s game with that neck injury.

Blake Brandel tore his MCL on Sunday and he will end up on injured reserve which explains his absence. Garrett Bradbury is still dealing with a back injury that kept him out this past week. Staying limited and not taking a step back is a good thing.

We will learn more about the Vikings’ injuries when they have a full practice likely on Wednesday.

Tuesday's #Vikings injury report The Vikings had a walk-thru on Tuesday (12/13) and the practice report is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/dd1xyt4YqP — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 13, 2022

