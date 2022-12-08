Vikings injury report: 3 players return, Danielle Hunter still out

On the first injury report that was released on Wednesday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings had five players that missed practice with an undisclosed illness. Defensive end Ross Blacklock was added to the injury report last Friday and missed Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with an illness.

On Thursday, the Vikings saw three of those players return to practice but fullback C.J. Ham and outside linebacker Danielle Hunter still did not practice.

The biggest news of the day was that left tackle Christian Darrisaw was still limited and wearing his red non-contact practice jersey. If we see Darrisaw practice in full on Friday, that will be a very good sign for him playing on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

The Lions aren’t healthy either with the biggest issues being left tackle Taylor Decker and center Frank Ragnow being limited.

All told, 3 of Wednesday's 5 DNP (illness) returned to at least part of practice Thursday. C.J. Ham and Danielle Hunter were again DNP, as was Jonathan Bullard (bicep). Fair bit of illness in Detroit as well. pic.twitter.com/dj2UOyNq0G — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) December 8, 2022

