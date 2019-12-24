Vikings also have injury concerns

The Vikings don’t have to worry any more about Kirk Cousins‘ inability to win on Monday nights, at least this season.

But they do have some concerns about this week and the playoffs, specific to last night’s game.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks left in the second quarter with a quad injury and didn’t return, and he said after the game he didn’t know how serious it was.

“We’ll see,” Kendricks said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “It’s early, so we’ll see as the week goes on.”

Fellow linebacker Anthony Barr hobbled off the field following Packers running back Aaron Jones‘ 54-yard touchdown, but he said he was just cramping, and expected to be fine.

The Vikings were already playing without running backs Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison, so health will be a primary focus for them in the coming days.

Since they’re locked into the sixth seed in the NFC playoffs, they could choose to err on the side of caution with players Sunday against the Bears, as they wait to find out their opponent in the wild card round.