Vikings’ initial injury report is substantial

The Minnesota Vikings released their first injury report of the week and it has more names on it than almost every other injury report that has been released by the team this season.

In addition to Dalvin Tomlinson not practicing on Wednesday, the #Vikings were without Jalen Nailor (illness) and Cam Bynum (personal matter). Limited practice for Cameron Dantzler and Za’Darius Smith; Adam Thielen was a full participant. pic.twitter.com/2dc4JpbmC7 — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) November 2, 2022

The Vikings had three did not practice with only one of them being expected in Dalvin Tomlinson. He is week-to-week with a calf injury.

Jalen Nailor is back on the injury report, but not for the hamstring issue that has been hindering him over the last few weeks. He was out with an illness.

Cam Bynum did not practice with a personal matter but it is currently unknown if that is a one-day thing or something to be concerned about come Sunday afternoon.

Cameron Dantzler (neck) and Za’Darius Smith (knee) were both limited while Adam Thielen (knee) was a full participant.

The Commanders have eight players on their injury report, including four players that didn’t practice headlined by rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

The rest of the week will give us clarity on who will and won’t play on Sunday in Washington.

