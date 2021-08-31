Vikings’ initial 53-man roster for the 2021 season

The Vikings have had an eventful offseason.

Minnesota made splashes in free agency with players like CB Patrick Peterson and DT Dalvin Tomlinson. The Vikings also reunited with players such as DT Sheldon Richardson and DE Stephen Weatherly.

Minnesota traded back in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, but managed to land a good tackle prospect in Christian Darrisaw.

To make matters more interesting, the team ended up going winless in the preseason. But it still had plenty of fringe roster players stand out during the slate.

The Vikings wrapped up another thing on the offseason to-do list today, finalizing their initial roster for 2021. Here is the 53-man team for today:

Quarterback

Kirk Cousins

Kellen Mond

Running back

Dalvin Cook

Alexander Mattison

Kene Nwangwu*

C.J. Ham

*: According to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, Nwangwu will likely go on IR after being placed on the 53-man roster.

Wide receiver

Adam Thielen

Justin Jefferson

Dede Westbrook

K.J. Osborn

Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Dan Chisena

Tight end

Irv Smith, Jr.

Tyler Conklin

Brandon Dillon

Note: the team has traded for tight end Chris Herndon, but that was not reflected in the its 53-man roster announcement. Also, Smith is currently hurt, with no public timetable for his return at the time this article was published.

Offensive line

Brian O'Neill

Christian Darrisaw

Ezra Cleveland

Oli Udoh

Rashod Hill

Wyatt Davis

Garrett Bradbury

Mason Cole

Blake Brandel

Defensive line

Danielle Hunter

D.J. Wonnum

Patrick Jones II

Dalvin Tomlinson

Michael Pierce

Sheldon Richardson

Jalyn Holmes

Stephen Weatherly

James Lynch

Armon Watts

Linebacker

Eric Kendricks

Anthony Barr

Nick Vigil

Troy Dye

Blake Lynch

Ryan Connelly

Chazz Surratt

Cornerback

Patrick Peterson

Bashaud Breeland

Cameron Dantzler

Mackensie Alexander

Harrison Hand

Kris Boyd

Safety

Harrison Smith

Xavier Woods

Josh Metellus

Camryn Bynum

Special Teams

Greg Joseph (kicker)

Britton Colquitt (punter)

