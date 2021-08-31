Vikings’ initial 53-man roster for the 2021 season
The Vikings have had an eventful offseason.
Minnesota made splashes in free agency with players like CB Patrick Peterson and DT Dalvin Tomlinson. The Vikings also reunited with players such as DT Sheldon Richardson and DE Stephen Weatherly.
Minnesota traded back in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, but managed to land a good tackle prospect in Christian Darrisaw.
To make matters more interesting, the team ended up going winless in the preseason. But it still had plenty of fringe roster players stand out during the slate.
The Vikings wrapped up another thing on the offseason to-do list today, finalizing their initial roster for 2021. Here is the 53-man team for today:
Quarterback
Aug 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Kirk Cousins
Kellen Mond
Running back
Jul 30, 2021; Eagan, MN, United States; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) and running back Alexander Mattison (25) participate in drills at training camp at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Dalvin Cook
Alexander Mattison
Kene Nwangwu*
C.J. Ham
*: According to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, Nwangwu will likely go on IR after being placed on the 53-man roster.
Wide receiver
Dec 6, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Adam Thielen
Justin Jefferson
Dede Westbrook
K.J. Osborn
Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Dan Chisena
Tight end
Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin (83) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Irv Smith, Jr.
Tyler Conklin
Brandon Dillon
Note: the team has traded for tight end Chris Herndon, but that was not reflected in the its 53-man roster announcement. Also, Smith is currently hurt, with no public timetable for his return at the time this article was published.
Offensive line
Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury, center, looks to make a block on the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Brian O'Neill
Christian Darrisaw
Ezra Cleveland
Oli Udoh
Rashod Hill
Wyatt Davis
Garrett Bradbury
Mason Cole
Blake Brandel
Defensive line
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Danielle Hunter
D.J. Wonnum
Patrick Jones II
Dalvin Tomlinson
Michael Pierce
Sheldon Richardson
Jalyn Holmes
Stephen Weatherly
James Lynch
Armon Watts
Linebacker
Sep 23, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) during a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Kendricks
Anthony Barr
Nick Vigil
Troy Dye
Blake Lynch
Ryan Connelly
Chazz Surratt
Cornerback
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Bashaud Breeland (21) breaks up a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Patrick Peterson
Bashaud Breeland
Cameron Dantzler
Mackensie Alexander
Harrison Hand
Kris Boyd
Safety
Sep 27, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive back Harrison Smith (22) runs with the ball after his interception in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Harrison Smith
Xavier Woods
Josh Metellus
Camryn Bynum
Special Teams
Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph (1) scores a field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Greg Joseph (kicker)
Britton Colquitt (punter)
