Vikings to induct Moss, Rashad into ring of honor

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) -- Get your 84 jerseys out.

The Minnesota Vikings will induct Randy Moss into the team's Ring of Honor during the upcoming season. The team also announced on Wednesday that former receiver Ahmad Rashad will be inducted with Moss in the team's first ceremony since 2013.

Moss is one of the most popular players in Vikings history. He electrified a stagnant franchise when he was drafted in 1998 and spent seven record-setting years in purple before being traded to Oakland. Moss returned for four games in 2010, but clashed with coach Brad Childress before being released. His No. 84 jersey continues to be a big seller in Minnesota to this day.

Rashad played seven seasons for the Vikings from 1976-82. He made four Pro Bowls as a Viking.

---

