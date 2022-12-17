Vikings inactives vs. Colts led by Garrett Bradbury

The Minnesota Vikings had four players listed as questionable heading into Saturday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. One of those players won’t be playing, as center Garrett Bradbury will miss his second-consecutive game with a back injury.

Outside linebacker Danielle Hunter and safety Harrison Smith will both play, as will cornerback Cameron Dantzler. The Vikings activated cornerback Parry Nickerson from the practice squad this week just in case Dantzler was unable to go. Because he is able to play, Nickerson is inactive.

Joining him on the inactive list are cornerback Kalon Barnes who the Vikings just signed this week, defensive lineman Ross Blacklock and outside linebacker Patrick Jones II. Jones II was added to the injury report on Thursday with an illness and it is keeping him out of the game on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire