Vikings inactives list for the Cardinals game

The Vikings released their list of inactives for the Week 2 matchup against the Cardinals, and the biggest storylines came from the players not featured on the list.

LB Eric Kendricks was limited in practice earlier this week, and was listed as questionable on the injury report. However, Kendricks was nowhere to be found on the list of inactives, so it’s still possible that the linebacker ends up playing. CB Cameron Dantzler, after being inactive for the Week 1 game against the Bengals, was also not on this week’s list. Here are the players who are on it:

LB Anthony Barr

Nov 25, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr (55) reacts after making a play during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

CB Harrison Hand

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Harrison Hand (38) celebrates his interception in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

LB Chazz Surratt

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chazz Surratt attacks a tackling dummy during NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

OT Christian Darrisaw

Minnesota Vikings OL Christian Darrisaw practices during NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

DE Everson Griffen

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (90) taps defensive end Everyone Griffen (97) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

DT James Lynch

Minnesota Vikings' James Lynch celebrates after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

QB Kellen Mond

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond (11) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Colts won 12-10. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

1

1