Vikings impress early, lose 24-13 to Seahawks

The Minnesota Vikings scored the first 10 points of the game, but fell to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field.

The second team played the majority of the first half and both running back Ty Chandler and wide receiver Jalen Reagor looked great initially. Chandler showcased a lot of burst and good vision with his 11 carries for 41 yards and four receptions for 29 yards.

Reagor has never looked better in a Vikings uniform. He was explosive in his routes and displayed good hands with his four receptions for 55 yards.

Nick Mullens looked both good and uncomfortable behind the second-string offensive line. He completed 14-of-20 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown but struggled to stay comfortable in the pocket.

The second-team defense showed some really nice aggressiveness. Nose tackle Khyiris Tonga and linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. were taking care of business on the line of scrimmage with quickness and physicality.

The one Vikings touchdown was a pass from Mullens to Nick Muse in the corner of the end zone on a fade route. He looked natural snagging that ball out of the air.

The other highlight for the Vikings was Jaylin Williams who snagged a one-handed interception off of Drew Lock.

The defense showed a lot of struggles in the second half. Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. allowed a touchdown to Jake Bobo by allowing him to get behind him in the red zone and safety Lewis Cine showed real struggles in tackling, getting blown up a few times.

Jaren Hall saw his first action at quarterback but didn’t get a lot of chance to do much with the ball. He did complete a 19-yard fade route to N’Keal Harry, but that was the lone highlight. He wasn’t afraid to throw the ball away, as the third-string receivers weren’t getting open, nor was the offensive line blocking well.

The Vikings will head back to Minnesota where they will host the Tennessee Titans in joint practices next Wednesday and Thursday before playing at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday night at 7 pm central.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire