On Wednesday, five Vikings players missed practice with an illness. On Thursday, no one else got sick.

The same five players showed up on Thursday’s practice report, with three of them returning to practice.

Cornerback Patrick Peterson and safety Theo Jackson fully participated on Thursday. Safety Harrison Smith was limited.

Still out were defensive end Danielle Hunter and fullback C.J. Ham.

So it appears that the illness isn’t spread. Which is good news, for now. We’ll see how things go the rest of the week.

The Vikings face the Lions in Detroit on Sunday. Minnesota, despite being 10-2, is a 2.5-point underdog.

Vikings’ illness doesn’t spread, so far originally appeared on Pro Football Talk