Vikings host night practice in Eagan with thousands of fans in attendance

The official time of the sunset in Eagan on Thursday was 8:36 p.m.

The lights at TCO Performance Center were on long before that.

It’s become an annual tradition for the Vikings. They host a night practice in front of fans at some point in training camp. They are actually doing a couple of them this year.

“Something we’re really excited about,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said. “My first exposure to it last year, I was shocked by not only the turn out, the energy and the environment that we can create for a training camp practice.”

It was a similar vibe on Thursday night, with fans braving the 90-degree temperatures, lining up at the gates a couple of hours before the practice even started.

Though the spectacle was designed to get the fans in the spirit, the Vikings made sure to get some good work in under the lights.

“I told our guys we do it as much for them as we do our fans,” O’Connell said. “We’ll do some different things after practice to make sure we can make it the best possible experience for our fans. It’s also for us and our players. They’ve been kind of grinding it out and don’t mind the 7 o’clock start.”

If anyone missed the night practice, the Vikings will host another on Tuesday.

Vikings add more depth

After hosting veteran guard Dalton Risner for a visit this week, the Vikings added some offensive line depth on Thursday. Just not the 28-year-old Risner.

Instead, the Vikings signed tackles Christian DiLauro and Jarrid Williams, and in turn, released guard Bobby Evans.

The ship hasn’t necessarily sailed with Risner. That said, the Vikings clearly aren’t in a hurry to commit to him. Asked about the offensive line this week, O’Connell expressed confidence in incumbent left guard Ezra Cleveland and incumbent right guard Ed Ingram.

Elsewhere on the offense, the Vikings added running back Abram Smith, who most recently starred in the XFL. He will join a group of running backs which includes Alexander Mattison, Kene Nwangwu, Ty Chandler and DeWayne McBride.

Day 8 observations

— Not surprisingly, star receiver Justin Jefferson put on a show in front of a packed house. He had a number of big gains, creating separation with relative ease regardless of who was defending him.

— It was a pretty solid showing from receiver Blake Proehl, who made a couple of nice catches in the end zone during 7-on-7 drills. He’s quietly having a good training camp for the Vikings.

— No team drills for right tackle Brian O’Neill and pass rusher Danielle Hunter. Neither player has participated in team drills in training camp. It’s worth noting that tight end T.J. Hockenson also sat out of team drills.

— In the moments leading up to practice, longtime Vikings fan favorite Chad Greenway led the Skol chant alongside his daughters.

— None of the following players participated in practice: running back Nwangwu, receiver Jalen Nailor, receiver Trishton Jackson, pass rusher Marcus Davenport and cornerback Andrew Booth Jr.