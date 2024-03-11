Vikings host Falcons and Kirk Cousins in 2024

The past 18 hours or so have made a couple of otherwise run-of-the-mill regular-season games into something far more compelling.

For starters, quarterback Russell Wilson will return to Denver, when the Broncos host the Steelers. Now, with quarterback Kirk Cousins going to Atlanta, he'll come back to Minnesota for a Falcons-Vikings game.

Some Vikings fans will root for it to happen in prime time, given Cousins's reputation for not getting it done under the bright lights and big microscope of stand-alone football. (That reputation took a hit in his final Monday night game with the Vikings.)

The Falcons will host in their first season with Cousins the Saints, Buccaneers, Panthers, Cowboys, Giants, Chiefs, Chargers, Seahawks, and Steelers. Atlanta will visit their NFC South rivals, along with the Broncos, Raiders, Eagles, and Commanders.