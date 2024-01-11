Vikings to have home game in London in 2024

The Minnesota Vikings are set to play in London for the second time in the last three years. The league announced on Thursday that the Vikings will be hosting a home game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the 2024 season.

The Vikings are 3-0 in regular season games in London. The last time the Vikings had a home game in London was the 2013 season where they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 34-27. They also beat the Cleveland Browns 33-16 in 2017 and the New Orleans Saints 28-25 in 2022.

Who the Vikings will play in London is currently a mystery and will be announced during the schedule reveal in May.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire