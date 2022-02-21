Vikings hiring Matt Daniels as special teams coordinator

Kevin O’Connell’s first Vikings coaching staff is continuing to come together.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Minnesota is hiring Matt Daniels to be the team’s special teams coordinator.

Daniels has spent the last four seasons working alongside special teams coordinator John Fassel. Daniels was the assistant special teams coach for the Rams from 2018-2019. He then went with Fassel to Dallas and held the same position with the Cowboys for the last two seasons.

Fassel had coached Daniels for three seasons with the Rams from 2012-2014. Daniels appeared in seven career games, mainly playing on special teams.

Though O’Connell and Daniels were both a part of head coach Sean McVay’s staff in Los Angeles, the two men did not quite cross over. O’Connell was hired as offensive coordinator in 2020, the same year Daniels left for the Cowboys.

