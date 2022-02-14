The Vikings are hiring Jerrod Johnson as an offensive assistant to work with the quarterbacks on new coach Kevin O’Connell’s staff, Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reports.

Johnson is a two-time participant in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship and served as a quality control coach for the Colts last year.

He also has worked with the 49ers.

Johnson, 33, played quarterback for Texas A&M. He went undrafted but spent time with six NFL teams. Johnson never saw regular-season action.

Vikings hiring Jerrod Johnson as offensive assistant originally appeared on Pro Football Talk