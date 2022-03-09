Vikings hire two more staff members, including head coach assistant

The Minnesota Vikings continue to add to their growing staff by hiring Tyler Williams as the executive director of player health and performance, along with Greg Udinski as assistant to the head coach/special projects.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reported on the new hires on Wednesday.

Udinski will work directly under Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell. Along with helping with coaching operations, he’ll take up the reins to special projects within the organization.

The former Towson University alumnus spent a year under Matt Rhule at Baylor University as a football operations assistant before following him to the NFL and joining the Carolina Panthers.

So this will be an opportunity for him to spread his wings a bit with a new city and staff.

As for Williams, he spent 15 long years working with the Los Angeles Rams organization as the director of sports science/assistant athletic trainer.

He’s another assistant that comes from the Super Bowl LVI Rams team that O’Connell served with as the offensive coordinator. The Vikings head coach is snatching up as many assistants from that staff as possible in an effort to turn things around in Minnesota.

It speaks to the fact that you can never have too many good people, particularly when you’re trying to turn a losing team into a perennial contender.

List