Vikings hire Karl Scott as defensive backs coach

The Vikings lost last year’s defensive backs coach to an SEC school and they found his replacement at another of the conference’s teams.

Karl Scott has been hired to work with the team’s secondary. He takes the place of Daronte Jones, who has moved on to become LSU’s defensive coordinator.

Scott spent the last three seasons as the cornerbacks coach for Alabama.

“Karl has a National Championship-level background and has coached some of the top college players in the country,” Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said in a statement. “His input in the defensive backfield and working with our developing players there will be important.”

Scott has also worked at Texas Tech, Louisiana Tech, and Southeastern Louisiana.

