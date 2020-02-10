Vikings hire Dom Capers as senior defensive assistant

The Associated Press
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2017, file photo, Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers watches his team warm up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. The Minnesota Vikings have hired long-time NFL coach Dom Capers as a senior defensive assistant. The 69-year-old Capers starts his 33rd season as a coach in the league. He served last year as a senior defensive assistant for Jacksonville. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) -- The Minnesota Vikings hired long-time NFL coach Dom Capers on Monday as a senior defensive assistant on an already experienced staff.

The 69-year-old Capers will start his 33rd season as a coach in the league, after serving last year as a senior defensive assistant for Jacksonville. Capers was an NFL head coach for eight seasons, with Carolina (1995-98) and Houston (2002-05). He was a defensive coordinator for four teams, totaling 16 seasons, with Pittsburgh (1992-94), Jacksonville (1999-2000), Miami (2006-07) and Green Bay (2009-17). Capers will help co-defensive coordinators Andre Patterson (defensive line) and Adam Zimmer (linebackers), both of whom also coach a position group.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer last month promoted Gary Kubiak to offensive coordinator. The 58-year-old Kubiak will begin his 25th season as an NFL coach in 2020. Zimmer, Kubiak and Capers have a combined 24 seasons in the league as a head coach and a total of 42 seasons in the NFL as an offensive or defensive coordinator.

